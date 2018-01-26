Junior League hosting bridal boutique Saturday

It’s wedding week in the Holy City of Charleston, and the chance to tie the knot here in the Lowcountry has people from all over the country coming to Charleston to get married.

If you’re a bride to be, the Junior League of Charleston is sponsoring an event Saturday just for you.

It’s the second annual Bridal Boutique at the Dewberry Hotel in downtown Charleston. There, you can get a bridal gown for a great price.

The gowns are donated by various boutiques and Community members in the Charleston area.

You can buy designer dresses for as low as seventy five dollars from such famous brands as Mori Lee, Vera Wang, and Carolina Herrera. You can also buy cocktail dresses, formal accessories and more. Cocktail dresses start at thirty-five dollars.

Also, a seamstress will be on site to help out.

The Bridal Boutique is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The Dewberry Hotel is located at 334 Meeting Street. All proceeds go to the Junior League of Charleston.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.