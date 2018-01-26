Live 5 to briefly shut down antenna at midnight

Live 5 will temporarily shut down its transmitter early Saturday for a few hours. (Source: Live 5)

If you watch Live 5 WCSC via an over-the-air antenna or via satellite, you need to be aware of a brief outage for a few hours early Saturday morning.

At midnight Saturday morning, Live 5 will shut down our main antenna.

Those who subscribe to cable systems like AT&T, UVerse, Comcast, WOW and Time Warner will not be affected because those services receive our signal from a direct studio feed.

Those who watch via an over-the-air antenna or a satellite system will not be able to receive a signal for a few hours until work is complete.

Engineers estimate the work should take as little as three hours, which would put the antenna back online by approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, but repairs could take slightly longer.

We will restore transmitter operations as soon as possible.

