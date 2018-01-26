Stratford names Dennie McDaniel new head football coach

Stratford alum and assistant coach Dennie McDaniel has been promoted to head football coach, the school announced on Friday afternoon.

McDaniel will take over for Joe Marion who was let go after the end of the 2017 season.

The new head coach graduated from Stratford in 1995 and, after playing football at Charleston Southern, returned to the school to be an assistant coach in 1999. After a stint as an assistant coach at Wando, he returned to Stratford in 2007 to serve as Ray Stackley's offensive coordinator.

McDaniel does have head coaching experience. He spent 2 seasons as the head coach at St. John's in 2015 and 2016. He would go 12-10 in that time and led the Islanders to a region championship in 2016.

He would leave St. John's to return to Stratford as an assistant for the 2017 season.

"We are truly excited about the future and the direction of the football program under coach McDaniel" a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.