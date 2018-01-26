Boeing unveils first plane to showcase UN sustainable goals

Berkeley County deputies took a man into custody Thursday morning for numerous drug and weapons violations.More >>
The Chinese Ambassador to the United States Tiankai Cui made a visit to Boeing South Carolina on Friday to tour the first airplane to display sustainable goals for the United Nations. Xiamen Airlines is the first airline to cooperate with the UN in promoting its seventeen sustainable development goals.More >>
Dawndy Mercer Plank takes us inside the U.N. building in New York City before her interview with Ambassador Nikki Haley.More >>
The nationwide search for a Charleston's next fire chief has been narrowed down to four people, and their resumes have been released.More >>
Not many fifth graders can spell "notochord" or "vernacular."More >>
