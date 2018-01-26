MUSC adds new visitor restrictions due to flu concerns

The Medical University of South Carolina has added new visitor restrictions because of flu concerns. (Source: Live 5)

The Medical University of South Carolina has added new visitor restrictions because of flu concerns, the hospital said.

The restrictions have gotten stricter since the first restrictions were put in place two weeks ago.

"The safety of patients, their families and our care team continues to be our [number one] priority," MUSC said in a statement.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit patient floors or public areas at the following MUSC Health hospitals: Children’s Hospital, University Hospital, Ashley River Tower (ART), and the Institute of Psychiatry.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit patients or public hospital spaces such as atriums, cafeterias or waiting areas.

Adult visitors who are symptomatic of a cold or flu will not be permitted to visit patients or public hospital spaces such as atriums, cafeterias or waiting areas.

All patients and visitors will go through a flu screening questionnaire at check-in. Screening includes patients and visitors to our hospitals and all ambulatory clinics. Visitors who screen positive will not be allowed in the hospitals or public areas.

Visitors who do not comply with screening guidelines will not be allowed to visit patients.

Flu stations are set up across the hospitals equipped with masks, sanitizers, wipes and tissues for added preventative care.

Due to the influx of flu cases, hospital visitor restrictions and screenings will remain in place until further notice.

