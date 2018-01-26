Dispatch: No injuries after reported 'road rage' incident in North Charleston

Dispatchers say a road rage incident led to shots being fired in North Charleston. (Source: AP)

Dispatchers say a road rage incident led to shots being fired in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police responded to the incident on Appian Way, Charleston County dispatchers said.

The call came in just after 5:15 p.m.

Dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital.

