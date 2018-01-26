From governor to UN ambassador: Nikki Haley looks back on first year in New York

It's been a year since the former governor of South Carolina became the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Experience as governor in South Carolina has helped Nikki Haley during her first year as Ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley took time out from her packed schedule to sit down and reflect on her first year in New York.

Moving from behind the governor's desk in Columbia to a global platform at the United Nations in New York, Haley is marking her first year at her post in the Trump Administration.

"There's not any two days alike, they're just all over the place," Haley said.

At least once a week, you'll find Haley in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., but most often, she's in New York meeting with dignitaries from across the world.

"So every day we're meeting with them on issues, we're negotiating, going through things foreign ministers will come to town and they're wanting to meet, so it's every day we're dealing with multiple ambassadors on multiple issues," Haley said.

Haley's experience as governor has taken her to a different level of communicating and negotiating.

"We've had to do a lot of negotiation, reminding people what matters, and having to work with people and understand reforms," Haley said.

Haley is currently working on tough issues ranging from the Middle East to North Korea.

