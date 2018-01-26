Doctors urge people to get flu shot as outbreak continues

Doctors are urging people to get a flu shot if they haven't already done so. (Source: AP)

The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 17 new flu deaths last week in the Palmetto State.

As of Jan. 20, 46 South Carolinians have died of the flu.

Doctors say the flu vaccine this year is only about 30 percent effective against the most widespread strain of the flu.

But doctors say you should still get a flu shot if you haven't already done so. People over 65 have the highest hospitalization rate and number of deaths, DHEC says. About one-third of all laboratory-confirmed influenza cases reported this season are in older adults.

Click here to find a location to get a flu shot in your area.

The Centers for Disease Control reports at least 37 children have died from the flu this season nationwide, up from seven deaths reported the previous week.

The flu is widespread in every state except Hawaii, the CDC says.

