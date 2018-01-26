Berkeley Co. officials issue statement on Facebook photo of county EMS director

Berkeley Co. EMS Director Dan Barb posted the photo to Facebook. (Source: Facebook)

Berkeley County officials have responded to blowback over a photo posted by the county's director of emergency services.

Dan Barb posted a photo on Facebook showing what looks like a laundry detergent pod in his mouth.

The caption read, "Peer pressure...my kids told me this was a Super Duper Bubblegum...little punks lied."

The post has been deleted and Barb has since posted an apology.

The photo comes as doctors and detergent makers have been warning people to avoid a dangerous trend known as the "Tide Pod Challenge" in which people place laundry detergent pods in their mouths.

The pods are designed to dissolve quickly in a washing machine and release very concentrated detergent.

Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer sent a statement on the photo:

"The actions of Dan Barb, Berkeley County Director of Emergency Services, are being reviewed by Berkeley County Administration. Barb has been counseled on his actions. The social media post has been deleted and he has issued an apology. Berkeley County Administration takes Barb's actions very seriously. The appropriate measures will be taken."

This year, at least 119 teenagers have been exposed to a detergent pod, either by ingesting, inhaling or absorbing the substance into their skin or eyes, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers' website.

Ingesting the detergent can cause seizures, pulmonary edema, respiratory arrest, coma and even death.

