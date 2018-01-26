Charleston deputies investigating possible explosive device at gas station

Deputies responded Friday night to the BP on Folly Road. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County deputies and the bomb squad responded Friday night to a report of a possible explosive device at a Folly Road gas station.

Shortly after 9 p.m., someone notified deputies at the Circle K in the 800 block of Folly Road about a jar they located containing a liquid with a wick protruding from the jar, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio. The jar had been found inside a home.

They turned the jar over to deputies, he said.

As a precautionary measure, deputies evacuated the Circle K.

Deputies say there was no indication the item posed an immediate threat.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the bomb squad arrived at the gas station to investigate.

All lanes of Folly Road are open to traffic, but a portion of the gas station is taped off as deputies investigate.

Chas Co Sheriff responding to possible explosive device at BP/Circle K gas station on Folly Rd. All lanes of Folly Rd open to traffic but gas station is taped off. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/f0c0UuP0zd — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) January 27, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.