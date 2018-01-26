Quantcast

North Charleston Chili's to reopen Saturday after electrical fir - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

North Charleston Chili's to reopen Saturday after electrical fire

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A fire closed the Chili's restaurant on Dorchester Road Friday night. (Source: AP) A fire closed the Chili's restaurant on Dorchester Road Friday night. (Source: AP)

A fire closed the Chili's restaurant on Dorchester Road Friday night.

Restaurant employees said cleanup was underway after an electrical fire.

The restaurant will reopen Saturday morning, employees said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly