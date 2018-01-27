One person taken to hospital after crash in Awendaw

A motorcyclist is recovering from a 75-foot fall over the I-26 Cypress Street overpass two weeks ago.More >>
A suspect wanted for murder in Georgetown was caught in Tennessee on Friday.
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District tweeted out the accident happened at Sewee Road near Come About Way in Awendaw. Only one car was involved. No word on the extent of the injuries. This is a developing story – check back for updates.
Summerville Communication Center officials confirmed South Main Street, near 5 Points and Richland Street, reopened on Saturday morning.
A fire closed the Chili's restaurant on Dorchester Road Friday night.
