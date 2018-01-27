Quantcast

One person taken to hospital after crash in Awendaw - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One person taken to hospital after crash in Awendaw

By Michal Higdon, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District
Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District
AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District tweeted out the accident happened at Sewee Road near Come About Way in Awendaw.

One car was involved.

No word on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly