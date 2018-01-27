South Main Street reopened in Summerville after crash overnight

Summerville Communication Center officials confirmed South Main Street, near 5 Points and Richland Street, reopened on Saturday morning.



Around 2 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers tweeted out Summerville Police were investigating a collision and the roadway was shut down. The roadway reopened just before 8 a.m. Saturday.



No word on how many cars were involved or if there were any injuries.



This is a developing story – check back for updates.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.