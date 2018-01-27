Georgetown murder suspect caught in Tennessee

A suspect wanted for murder, in Georgetown, was caught in Tennessee on Friday.



On the evening of Jan. 21, 2018, A'sharr Cox, a 19-year-old male from the city of Georgetown, was shot and killed in the Oatland Community public park.



Through extensive interviews and analysis of evidence, investigators were able to identify a murder suspect: Desmon Williams, 20, of the Oatland community. Warrants were issued by a magistrate.

On Friday, January 26, Williams was located and taken into custody in Putnam County, Tennessee, without incident.



Williams is currently awaiting extradition to South Carolina, where he faces charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.



The investigation is ongoing.



