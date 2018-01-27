Quantcast

Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing man

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 11, they said.

Deputies are seeking assistance with locating Jessie Eugene Moon, 52.

Moon is described as standing 5’9” and weighing 165 pounds.

Moon should be in possession of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, SC tag NNQ-833, deputies said.

If you have seen Moon and know here he may be, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4465.

