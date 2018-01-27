Group rallies to insist innocence of man named in Brittanee Drexel case

A group of people called for justice in McClellanville today for Timothy Taylor, who they say is wrongly accused of being involved in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel in 2009.

“It was just very, like, it’s almost like a family reunion,” True Healing Under God Founder John C. Barnett said. “But this is a justice rally, so we’re seeking justice.”

The rally was organized to promote and seek justice for their community, but especially for Timothy Taylor.

Taylor was investigated by FBI agents after a jailhouse informant accused him and his father of being involved with Drexel’s disappearance in Myrtle Beach back in April 2009.

“That’s an injustice,” Barnett said. “We have to address that issue.”

Authorities are pursuing federal charges for a Mount Pleasant robbery Taylor already served a probationary sentence for. Taylor plead guilty to the federal charges.

The group at today’s rally said authorities are only pressing the charges to get information from Taylor about the Drexel case.

“The feds said if you can tell us something about this Drexel case, we can make these charges go away,” Barnett said.

Taylor hasn't been charged with any connection to Drexel's case. But Taylor's mother, Joan Taylor, said she is still upset.

Joan claims Taylor was in class when Drexel was apparently killed in 2009. At that time, he was a teenager.

“It's not a good feeling, not at all,” Joan said. “Because I know the person that he is, and he has children."

And Barnett said he was most shocked to learn that Taylor has a disability. Barnett said that disability would have made Taylor’s involvement in Drexel's case almost impossible.

“We need to let the community know that he has one arm,” Barnett said.

Timothy Taylor will be in court on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced for the unrelated armed robbery he plead guilty to.

The group that rallied today will have another rally outside the Charleston County Detention Center on Monday at 11 a.m.

