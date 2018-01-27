Woman arrested after assault incident involving knife

North Charleston police have arrested a woman after she allegedly cut a person with a knife, they say.

Marian Jones, 58, was arrested and charged with domestic violence in the first degree.

Just before noon on Saturday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Grayson Street for an assault call.

The victim and Jones were involved in a verbal altercation. Officers say Jones brought out a large butcher knife and cut the victim.

At this time, there are no details regarding the condition of the victim.

Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.