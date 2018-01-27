Woman arrested after assault incident involving knife

A motorcyclist is recovering from a 75-foot fall over the I-26 Cypress Street overpass two weeks ago.More >>
A driver is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Berkeley County, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the SCHP.
North Charleston police have arrested a woman after she allegedly cut a person with a knife, they say.
A group of people called for justice in McClellanville today for Timothy Taylor, who they say is wrongly accused of being involved in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel in 2009.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 11, they said.
