Driver killed after single-vehicle wreck in Berkeley County

A driver is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Berkeley County, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the SCHP.

The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on Halfway Creek Road when the car ran off of the left side of the road, Collins said.

The vehicle then overturned several times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, Collins said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

