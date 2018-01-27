Victim identified in single-vehicle wreck in Berkeley County

A driver is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Berkeley County, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the SCHP.

Mable Kearise, 70, of Jamestown was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on Halfway Creek Road when the car ran off of the left side of the road, Berkeley County coroner William Salisbury said.

The vehicle then overturned several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, Cpl. Collins said.

