One person shot in the leg overnight in North Charleston

By Michal Higdon, Reporter/Anchor
Dispatchers say a road rage incident led to shots being fired in North Charleston. (Source: AP) Dispatchers say a road rage incident led to shots being fired in North Charleston. (Source: AP)
North Charleston police are investigating after a person was shot early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Roper Northwoods Emergency Center where a male victim walked in with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim said the incident took place on Cross County Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

