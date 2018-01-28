Injuries reported in accident overnight on Highway 176

Quantcast

By Michal Higdon, Reporter/Anchor
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to a serious accident on Highway 176 early Sunday morning.

The accident happened near Jedburg Road in Berkeley County.

According to Highway Patrol’s website, the call came in at 2:11 a.m. and there were injuries reported.

We have reached out to both Highway Patrol and Berkeley County for more details.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.


