Police responded to shots fired call along Dorchester Road

North Charleston Police responded to a call about shots fired along Dorchester Road early Sunday morning.



Officers responded to 5131 Dorchester Road. That is just down the street from the Oak Ridge Plaza Shopping Center.



The call came in just before 2 a.m.. About an hour later, officers were still lined along Dorchester Road for about a half mile.



Officials say no victim or suspect located.



This is a developing story – check back for updates.





