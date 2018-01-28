Charleston woman charged with five counts of attempted murder

Charleston police arrested a woman after they say she fired multiple shots into a vehicle with five people inside.

Affidavits state that around 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, Charmani Shark-McDonald argued and fought with one of the victims at Bridgeview Apartments.

After the fight, the victim saw McDonald get into a white Nissan Altima with a Georgia license plate and drive away from the apartment complex.

After a few moments, according to the affidavits, the victim was given a ride home by someone else. There were several other people in the car as well. The victims drove toward Harris Street from Morrison Drive when they heard gunfire and their vehicle was hit.

The affidavits state the victims fled for safety toward Meeting Street and I-26 as McDonald continued to pursue them. One of the victims saw McDonald driving the vehicle and holding a semi-automatic firearm as she continue to shoot at the vehicle.

Police believe McDonald had an ill will from the fight at Bridgeview and a specific intent to kill the occupants of the vehicle by continuing to pursue and firing multiple times at the vehicle over several blocks.

McDonald was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The judge set a $1,050,000.00 surety bond for McDonald and she was ordered not to have any contact with the victims.

