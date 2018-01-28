Morgan powers Coppin State past South Carolina State, 73-65

Lamar Morgan scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Coppin State used a big second half to beat South Carolina State 73-65 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle Saturday.

The Eagles knocked off Morgan State in overtime at home on Jan. 20 for just their second win of the season and now have a two-game win streak.

The Bulldogs held a 28-24 advantage at intermission, but Coppin State (3-19, 3-4) grabbed the lead on a layup by Chad Andrews-Fulton a minute into the second half and extended it to 14-points on a Morgan trey midway through the period.

Coming off a 24-point effort against Morgan State, Morgan hit 8 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 11 from three-point range. Karonn Davis added 21 points.

James Richardson scored 20 points, Patrell Rogers added 18 and Damani Applewhite 14 for South Carolina State (7-15, 3-4).

