Charleston police make attempted murder arrest

The Charleston Police Department has arrested Darin Wright and charged him with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On the morning of January 11, Wright had a physical altercation with the victim in the 100 block of North Romney Street.

Wright then retrieved a backpack that was carrying a firearm, pulled out the weapon, and began shooting at the victim.

One of those shots struck the victim in the jaw. Wright quickly fled the scene on foot.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance equipment, which was used to positively identify Wright in the attack.

Upon appearing in bond court, Wright was issued a $300,000 bond for the Attempted Murder charge and a additional $50,000 bond for the Possession of a Firearm charge.

