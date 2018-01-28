Stingrays make it a weekend sweep with 3-1 win Sunday

The South Carolina Stingrays (27-10-4-1) racked up 47 shots and completed a sweep of their three home games over the weekend with a 3-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals (16-21-5-1) on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.



Forwards Kelly Zajac, Tim McGauley and Marcus Perrier each scored for South Carolina in the win, while goaltender Adam Carlson made 25 saves.



The Stingrays have moved within five points of the Florida Everblades for first place in the ECHL’s South Division with 59 points in 42 games played with 30 contests remaining in the regular season.



Norfolk’s Darik Angeli opened the scoring with the first goal of the afternoon 17:11 into the game to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.



South Carolina put 20 shots on net in the first period but couldn’t get any past goaltender Ty Reichenbach in the frame.



Zajac responded for South Carolina at 7:20 of the second with his fourth goal of the weekend on a stuff-in play in front of the Norfolk net. The tally ignited the team’s annual “Undie Sunday” toss of new packaged underwear and socks onto the ice at the Coliseum. All items were donated to the Carolina Youth Development Center. Assists on the goal came from forwards Joe Devin and Steven Whitney.



Later in the frame, just after a penalty to the Admirals had expired, the Rays took the lead on a goal from McGauley. While on a 2-on-1, McGauley took a wrist shot from the inside of the right circle that beat Reichenbach at 13:19 to make it 2-1 South Carolina. Helpers on the strike were credited to Hampus Gustafsson and Travis Walsh.



The Stingrays then got their insurance in a hurry at the start of the third period when Marcus Perrier beat Reichenbach with a shot from the left circle high over the blocker. Perrier was helped by forward Taylor Cammarata, who started the play in neutral ice, and defenseman Danny Federico who recorded a point for the third consecutive game.



Carlson and the Rays held down the Admirals for the rest of the contest, allowing just nine shots on goal in the third period and a total of 26 in the game.



Both teams were held off the board on the power play with Norfolk finishing 0-for-4 and South Carolina ending at 0-for-3 on the man-advantage. Reichenbach held the Admirals in the game most of the way, making 44 stops in a losing effort.



The two teams meet again for their sixth matchup this season on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.



