One dead after single-vehicle accident on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley Co.

One person died Sunday night in a single-car accident in Berkeley County. 

A 2003 Toyota pick-up truck was traveling on Halfway Creek Road and hit a tree when it ran off the road. 

The driver was the only person inside the truck at the time and was wearing a seatbelt. 

