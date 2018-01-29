Two dead in separate accidents on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley Co.

Two people died over the weekend in accidents on the same road in Berkeley County.

The first accident on Halfway Creek Road occurred near Round Pond Road around 5:30 Saturday night. The driver of a 2016 Chevy Malibu was traveling North on the road when the car ran off the left side of the road, overturning several times. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The second accident, which happened Sunday just after 8 p.m. occurred near Guerin Landing Road involving a 2003 Toyota pick-up truck. Battalion Chief Michael Bowers said the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District was called in to assist first responders on scene.

According to troopers with SCHP, the vehicle hit a tree when it ran off the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Bowers said.

The driver was the only person inside the truck at the time and was wearing a seat belt, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

