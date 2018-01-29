Two dead in separate accidents Sunday on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley Co.

Two people died over the weekend in accidents on the same road in Berkeley County.

The first accident on Halfway Creek road occurred near Guerins Bridge Road on Sunday morning. One person was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District.

The second accident, which happened Sunday night, involved a 2003 Toyota pick-up truck traveling on Halfway Creek Road. The truck hit a tree when it ran off the road according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was the only person inside the truck at the time and was wearing a seatbelt, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.