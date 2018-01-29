Berkeley Co. deputies seek public's help to find suspect in string of weekend robberies

A magnified photo shows the suspect deputies are looking for in Berkeley County. (Source: BCSO)

Berkeley County deputies want the public's help in finding a man who they say robbed several businesses over the weekend.

The photo of the suspect holding a crowbar was taken inside on Black's Fish Camp in the Cross area according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say other burglaries included the Santee Quick Stop, Henry's Bait and Tackle and Blacks Camp & the Sportsman's Bar.

Anyone who knows the location of the man or has any information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

