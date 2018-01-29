Berkeley Co. deputies seek public's help to find suspect in string of weekend robberies

A motorcyclist is recovering from a 75-foot fall over the I-26 Cypress Street overpass two weeks ago.More >>
A motorcyclist is recovering from a 75-foot fall over the I-26 Cypress Street overpass two weeks ago.More >>
Berkeley County deputies want the public's help in finding a man who they say robbed several businesses over the weekend.More >>
One person died Sunday night in a single-car accident in Berkeley County.More >>
Two major streets in downtown Charleston are getting a long overdue upgrade starting on Monday. The City is scheduled to resurface Spring and Cannon streets through Saturday.More >>
Charleston police arrested a woman after they say she fired multiple shots into a vehicle with five people inside.More >>