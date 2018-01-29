Monday marks 25th anniversary for N. Charleston Coliseum

The North Charleston Coliseum has seen a lot of history over the years, from hockey games to live entertainment, the building has now been a landmark in the area for 25 years.

The Coliseum opened its doors on Jan. 29, 1993 with a show which included world figure skating champions. The following night saw Alan Jackson take the stage for the first concert. More than 9 million people have come through the building's doors since that weekend.

Other concerts through the years include Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Dave Matthews Band, Garth Brooks, Pearl Jam, The BEach Boys, Kenny Chesney and Neil Diamond according to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The building also continuously houses South Carolina Stingrays hockey games.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.