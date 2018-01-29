Tri-county governments continuing to shape future of Lowcountry public transit

The BCDCOG wants to ease traffic in the Lowcountry (Source: Live 5)

It's easy to look around and see the Lowcountry expanding every day with new apartment complexes and developments. As new people arrive, the tri-county council of governments is also trying to adjust to their transit needs.

The three counties are continuing to work together to form a regional transit plan which will shape how money is invested for future road and public transit projects. An eight-month study is looking at how people travel across the region as part of the project.

A public open house where people can learn more about the plan will happen Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Felix C. Davis Community Center (4800 Park Circle) which is accessible through CARTA routes 13 and 104.

Those in attendance will be able to provide written comments, vote on priority transit corridors and modes and meet one-on-one with study team members according to the BCDCOG.

