Trace Staffing is hiring Feb. 1 in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Trace Staffing is hosting a hiring event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.  Warehouse, assembly and driving positions are available. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resume and come prepared for an interview.  

Details

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

SC Works Dorchester

Dorchester County Adult Education

1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville

Positions and pay: 

Machine Operators: $12 - $15+ per hour (with CNC) 

Forklift Operators: $12 - $14 per hour 

Production Assemblers: $13 - $14 per hour 

Quality Technicians: $15 per hour 

TIG Welders: $17 - $20 

CDL-A and Non-CDL Drivers:  Depends on experience 

To see more details, www.scworks.org and review job orders 752138, 732365, 769005, 769007, 769023, and 769003.

