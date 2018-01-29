Trace Staffing is hiring Feb. 1 in Summerville

Trace Staffing is hosting a hiring event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Warehouse, assembly and driving positions are available. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resume and come prepared for an interview.

Details



Thursday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.



SC Works Dorchester



Dorchester County Adult Education



1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville



Positions and pay:



Machine Operators: $12 - $15+ per hour (with CNC)



Forklift Operators: $12 - $14 per hour



Production Assemblers: $13 - $14 per hour



Quality Technicians: $15 per hour



TIG Welders: $17 - $20



CDL-A and Non-CDL Drivers: Depends on experience



To see more details, www.scworks.org and review job orders 752138, 732365, 769005, 769007, 769023, and 769003.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.