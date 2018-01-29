Ladson man arrested for alleged drug violations with child in car, accused of stealing job site lumber

Deborah Keener, who was also arrested for petit larceny and trespassing (Source: BCSO)

Christopher Keener was charged with drug violations while a child was in the car. (Source: BCSO)

Berkeley County deputies arrested a man Monday morning in connection with a lumber theft after an investigation. He was also charged with drug violations after deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Christopher Keener, 39, of Ladson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin along with petit larceny and trespassing. His wife Deborah, 43, was also arrested for petit larceny and trespassing in connection with the lumber theft.

The arrests came as a result of planned surveillance of newly constructed homes in the Lindera Perserve subdivision, which began after deputies received reports of up to $30,000 in stolen lumber from multiple construction attendants in the Cane Bay area.

Deputies say Christopher Keener was seen taking several pieces of lumber and the traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle shortly thereafter with a minor also in their red Dodge Durango.

While investigating the case, deputies learned Keener sells a large amount of lumber on Facebook Marketplace which he said was "left over from construction jobs."

If you purchased lumber from Keener, you're asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

