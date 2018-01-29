CofC president Glenn McConnell to retire in summer 2018

The College of Charleston announced Monday morning that its leader will soon retire.

President Glenn McConnell said Monday he plans to retire from the position this upcoming summer. McConnell notified the school's board of trustees of his intent last Friday.

McConnell had been in office since July 2014 and cited his age and health as factors in his decision.

.“Over the past two months, I have taken a hard look at the challenges ahead as well as my physical abilities and energy long term to do this job and to meet other responsibilities I have at the same level as in the past," McConnell said in a statement. "I have concluded that I should retire. I did not come to this decision lightly, but I know in my heart that it is the right thing to do. As an alumnus of the College, I love and respect this great institution and its people too much to not give the energy needed and my full and undivided attention every single day in the years ahead, especially as we approach the 250th anniversary of our founding.”

A Charleston native, McConnell earned his degree in political science from the college in 1969. He was later elected to the South Carolina senate in 1980 and eventually elevated all the way to the office of Lieutenant Governor in 2012 when that position was vacated.

CofC Board of Trustees Chairman David Hay said he intends to move, "swiftly" to organize a search process for McConnell’s successor.

