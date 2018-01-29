Dirty winter clothes could make you sick

According to experts, dirty winter clothing could make you more susceptible to illnesses. (Source: Zachary Mack)

Experts say dirty winter clothes could make you more susceptible to illness.

Health experts recommend everyone six months and older get the flu shot.

There are other things you can do to stay well like getting plenty of rest and washing your hands regularly.

It turns out keeping your winter gear clean can go a long way toward keeping you healthy.

According to a Microbiologist in Arizona three months is too long.

He says bacteria and germs can build up on our winter clothes, which can make us sick.

So how much should you be washing your winter clothing?

Here are the dirty details:

Your hand-warmers are the worst offenders.

According to the experts, gloves are hotbeds for germs.

They should be washed every four weeks.

Your scarf is constantly touching your face and hair, experts say you need to wash it at least once a month.

As for your winter coat, it should be cleaned at least three times during the winter season.

And make sure it's laundered before you put it away for the season otherwise, germs can fester in your closet until next year.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.