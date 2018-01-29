Fourth Annual Deputy Joe Matuskovic memorial game hopes to raise $10k

Law enforcement, first responders, military personnel and veterans joined together Saturday on the ice for an annual event.

The fourth Deputy Joe Matuskovic Memorial Hockey Game was held at the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

In 2017 the game raised more than $9,000 for charities in the area.

While there were hits, crosschecks, and near fights among the hockey players in the game, the men wearing hockey jerseys put on a very different uniform every day to serve their community and country.

"I think our military and our police organizations have a really good civil relationship and we like to give back as much as we can," said Ryan Whitaker, who serves in the Air Force.

While the money raised from ticket sales will go to the Fraternal Order of Police Tri-County Lodge # Distress Officers Fund, and Palmetto Military Support Group, the game was also in memory of one of their own, Deputy Joe Matuskovic.

"He was killed in the line of duty back in 2014," said Ed Semlitsch, with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Matuskovic was shot and killed during a standoff at a West Ashley apartment complex.

"Being able to come out here means a lot, especially for our fallen brethren," said Eddie Yerage, who serves in the Air Force.

"We miss Joe,” Semlitsch said. “We appreciate his sacrifice that he's done and we can't think of anything better than to do this."

Matuskovic's name could be seen among several of the jerseys in the stands.

On the ice were names as well, but not of the players themselves.

"We wear the names of fallen officers,” Semlitsch said. “So every time we score the officer's name was mentioned and this way we honored him."

While the game ended in a tie, the men say they were honored to be able to give back to the community in memory of their fallen brothers and sisters.

The hope is to have raised more than $10,000 dollars total for the respected charities.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.