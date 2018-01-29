Panera Bread issues voluntary recall on certain types of cream cheese

An example of the cream cheese under voluntary recall. (Source: Panera Bread)

Panera Bread has announced a nationwide voluntary recall on certain types of cream cheese.

All 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products sold in its bakery-cafes are part of the recall because of Listeria concerns. The product recall includes all varieties of unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. products with an expiration date on or before Apr. 2.

Affected varieties include plain, reduced-fat plain, reduced-fat chive & onion, reduced-fat honey walnut, and reduced-fat wild blueberry.

The recall only affects products sold in the United States Panera cafes.

