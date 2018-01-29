Charleston International Airport breaks passenger record for 6th straight year

For the sixth straight year, The Charleston International Airport has a record-breaking year. Source: Facebook

For the sixth straight year, The Charleston International Airport had a record-breaking year.

The number of passengers flying in and out of the airport rose 7 percent over 2016, with the number of passengers totaling 3,987,427.

Passenger traffic increased every month in 2017 with the exception of February and September, the latter of which due to an active hurricane season that forced flight cancellations at the Charleston International Airport and at airports served by the airlines.

December's passenger count increased nearly 16 percent with nearly 2 million people arriving at and departing from the airport.

"What's important is the Charleston International Airport continues to grow - in its role supporting the region's economy and by providing new air service for our customers," executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Paul Campbell said.

December saw increased air service from legacy carriers such as American and United airlines flying larger aircrafts and new routes from low-cost carriers Southwest and JetBlue.

In 2017, ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced service to Denver, Philadelphia and Chicago starting in February.

"I am pleased with how Charleston International continues to grow and continues to provide Charleston area residents with a variety of choices when it comes to air travel," Campbell said. "The airport has gone from a small-town airport to a medium-size hub airport that the community can be proud of. I look forward to 2018 being another record-breaking year for our airlines and for Charleston International Airport."

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.