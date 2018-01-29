SCHP investigating after law enforcement vehicles broken into during SC sheriff's conference

THE SCHP is investigating after multiple law enforcement vehicles were broken into during a conference. (Source: AP)

Multiple law enforcement vehicles appear to have been the target of break-ins over the weekend during a sheriff's conference in Columbia.

Columbia police were dispatched to the Hilton Garden Inn and the Fairfield Inn on Harbison Boulevard Friday morning and found several law enforcement vehicles and civilian vehicles had been broken into during the previous evening.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said eight patrol vehicles were broken into and SCHP later tried to stop a vehicle which resulted in a 19-mile chase which ended when the suspects' vehicle hit two patrol cars.

Several law enforcement items such as weapons and ballistics vests were stolen, police say, but were eventually recovered.

Police say they have charges pending against suspects but stopped short of saying an arrest had been made.

