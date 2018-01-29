State Sen. Paul Campbell, accident victim come to 'resolution' in lawsuit stemming from DUI charge

State sen. Paul Campbell's DUI charge is still pending, but another part of his case has come to an end.

Campbell recently reached a resolution in the lawsuit filed by the victim of the accident which led to his DUI charge, according to the victim's attorney Matt Yelverton.

21-year-old Michaela Caddin, claimed Campbell's operation of the vehicle caused damage to her vehicle and she suffered injuries as a result. She wanted Campbell to resign his senate post and claimed in the crash report that Campbell was the driver of the car and switched places with his wife. Dashcam video shows Campbell refuting that claim.

Yelverton said his client was satisfied and thinks it was good for both sides.

A judge ruled Campbell's breath test inadmissible in court last week, but didn't go as far as to dismiss the case.

Judge Elbert O. Duffie III ruled the law did not specifically require that Campbell's feet be on camera because the test involved multiple factors and that the video "sufficiently shows the administration of the walk and turn field sobriety tests" to meet the requirement of the law.

Duffie did rule the breathalyzer test inadmissible on the grounds the arresting officer did not provide "affirmative assistance" to Campbell when he asked for a blood test to be taken. Duffie wrote the failure to make arrangements for Campbell to undergo a blood test was a violation of state law.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.