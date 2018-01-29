Authorities searching for missing endangered Beaufort Co. teen

Authorities are searching for a missing endangered teen.

Kaleigh Ann Tugwell, 19, was reported missing from the north end of Hilton Head Island Friday

She reportedly left on foot in an unknown direction.

Tugwell was last seen wearing a brown jacket and boots.

If you have any information about the location of Kaleigh Tugwell, you are asked to contact SSgt Calendine at 843-255-3427 and reference case number 18S021048.

