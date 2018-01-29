Police: No charges to be filed in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

The scene after the shooting on Celestial Court on Jan. 17. (Source: Live 5)

North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Derrick Grant died from a gunshot wound to the chest in a shooting incident on Jan. 17.

North Charleston Police issued this statement Monday afternoon:

The death of Derrick A. Grant is a tragedy for his family and for this community. Because of the seriousness of this incident and the legal principles implicated by these facts, we have consulted with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in this matter. After reviewing the case and all available evidence, we have determined that this incident, however tragic, is not reasonably prosecutable under the law of the State of South Carolina. Therefore, the North Charleston Police Department will not be filing any criminal charges. The Solicitor’s Office has voiced its support of our decision.

NCPD spokesman Spencer Pryor said investigators weighed numerous state laws including the Protection of Persons and Property Act in reaching their conclusion.

Police responded to a reported shooting on Celestial Court at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Officers found the victim in the driver's seat of a 2013 navy blue Hyundai Sonata and the owner of the vehicle in a nearby yard with his hands up, according to an incident report.

Police found a handgun sitting on a front porch of a home with the magazine removed, the weapon cleared and the rack slid back, the report states.

The man told police his girlfriend's car had been stolen the night before from a convenience store on Rivers Avenue. The man told police his brother-in-law told him that morning he had seen the car at the dead end of the cul-de-sac of Celestial Court.

Police said the man confronted the victim walking from the back alley of the cul-de-sac with keys to the car and fired when he saw the reach into the vehicle for something.

