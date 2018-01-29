Police: No charges to be filed in fatal shooting of teen

North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.More >>
State sen. Paul Campbell's DUI charge is still pending, but another part of his case has come to an end.More >>
State sen. Paul Campbell's DUI charge is still pending, but another part of his case has come to an end.More >>
Multiple law enforcement vehicles appear to have been the target of break-ins over the weekend during a sheriff's conference in Columbia.More >>
Multiple law enforcement vehicles appear to have been the target of break-ins over the weekend during a sheriff's conference in Columbia.More >>
The Berkeley County coroner released the identity Monday morning of one of two who died over the weekend in separate accidents on the same road.More >>
The Berkeley County coroner released the identity Monday morning of one of two who died over the weekend in separate accidents on the same road.More >>
The North Charleston paper mill is changing hands in a $4.9 billion deal announced Monday.More >>
The North Charleston paper mill is changing hands in a $4.9 billion deal announced Monday.More >>