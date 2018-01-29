Group holds prayer rally for man named in Brittanee Drexel disappearance

A group prayed outside the Al Cannon Detention Center for a man named in the case of a missing teen. (Source: Live 5)

A group prayed outside the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday for a man named in the case of a missing New York teen.

Timothy Taylor is awaiting sentencing Tuesday after pleading guilty in a Mount Pleasant fast food restaurant armed robbery.

In recent weeks, several groups have come out in support of Taylor, who a jailhouse informant told FBI agents was involved in the April 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities are pursuing federal charges for a Mount Pleasant robbery Taylor for which already served a probationary sentence.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the federal charges, but groups have accused federal prosecutors of pressing the robbery charge in an effort to get information about the Drexel case from Taylor.

Taylor said he was in school at the time of Drexel's disappearance and groups have said that because Taylor has only one arm, he couldn't have abducted Drexel.

