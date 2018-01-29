Charleston crews begin work to resurface Spring and Cannon Streets

Construction crews started early Monday morning milling several blocks of Spring Street, a process that has been months in the making.

Crews were initially set to repave both Spring and Cannon streets at the beginning of December but weather delayed the work.

The milling process involves removing part of the surface the paved area so crews can go back and level and smooth the roadway before repaving begins.

Crews were milling two blocks of Spring Street between Coming and King Streets. That portion of Spring Street was closed to traffic.

Parking on Spring and Cannon Streets is also affected. Roadwork will temporarily remove parking places in the affected areas.

Work will take place during daylight hours, beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Weather permitting, the schedule will be as follows:

Monday :

No parking on Spring Street.

Spring Street: Milling south side.

Tuesday :

No parking on both Cannon and Spring Streets.

Spring Street: Paving south side.

Cannon Street: Milling north side.

Wednesday :

No parking on both Cannon and Spring Streets.

Spring Street: Milling north side.

Cannon Street: Paving north side.

Thursday :

No parking on Spring Street until pavement markings are in place.

No parking on Cannon Street.

Spring Street: Paving north side.

Cannon Street: Milling south side.

Friday :

No parking on Cannon Street until pavement markings are in place.

No parking on Spring Street within work zone. As pavement markings are installed, parking will be opened.

Cannon Street: Finish milling south side. Begin paving south side.

Spring Street: Complete pavement markings. Intersection work may be completed as needed.

Saturday :

Cannon Street: Finish paving south side. Intersection work may be completed as needed.

No parking on Cannon Street within work zone. As pavement markings are installed, parking will be opened.

The work zone will change daily and will be clearly marked with safety barricades and flagmen. Traffic on the cross streets will be subject to intermittent traffic control as equipment works through the intersections.

