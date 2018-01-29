Investigators charge three more in connection to murder at Georgetown Co. park

Investigators have charged three more people in connection to a murder at a Georgetown County park.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Silas Cohens III, 20-year-old Cortez Cohens Jr. and 22-year-old Jakendrick Winns in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old A'Sharr Cox.

Silas Cohens faces a charge of accessory to murder, while Cortez Cohens is charged with high and aggravated breach of peace. Winns is charged with obstruction of justice.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has already arrested 20-year-old Desmon Williams who faces a charge of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

"[Williams] is awaiting extradition from Putnam County, Tenn., where he was arrested on Jan. 26," GCSO officials said in a statement.

Cox was shot in the Oatland community park on Jan. 21 and died the following day at the Grand Strand Regional Hospital.

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 843-546-5102.

"Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip," GCSO officials said."Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911."

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.