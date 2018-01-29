Investigators charge three more in connection to murder at Georgetown Co. park

Construction crews started early Monday morning milling several blocks of Spring Street, a process that has been months in the making.More >>
Investigators have charged three more people in connection to a murder at a Georgetown County park.More >>
Berkeley County deputies want the public's help in finding a man who they say robbed several businesses over the weekend.More >>
The Berkeley County coroner released the identity Monday morning of one of two people who died over the weekend in separate accidents on the same road.More >>
State sen. Paul Campbell's DUI charge is still pending, but another part of his case has come to an end.More >>
