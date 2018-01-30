SC State gets road win over Morgan State, 74-59

Sophomore forward Damani Applewhite tossed in a team-high 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while senior guard Patrell Rogers added 15 and nine rebounds to lead South Carolina State to an, 74-59, victory over Morgan State Monday (Jan. 29th) at Hill Field House.



This was the first road win for South Carolina State over Morgan State in Baltimore since 2009.



"Outstanding Road win for our guys, it has been a long time since we beat Morgan at their place and the last 48hrs following the Coppin loss we went into gut check mode and we challenged the guys to "Just Do Your Job", said head coach Murray Garvin.



The Bulldogs did just that, accepted the challenge and dominated Morgan State in just about every category including rebounding, points in the paint (36-22), points off turnovers (19-13), second chance points (15-11), and bench points.



The first-half was pretty much dead even with Morgan State leading 33-32 during intermission.



South Carolina State jumped out ahead early in the second-half and never looked back building their biggest lead 18, 65-47, off a dunk by James Richardson with 4:19 remaining. Richardson finished the night with 10 points.



A dunk by David Syfax pulled the Bears as close as 12, 59-71, with 0:54 seconds remaining in regulation. Sophomore forward Alex Taylor's layup closed the door on the Bears and gave the Bulldogs a much needed league road win.



Taylor provided a solid performance in the frontcourt with six points, five rebounds and two blocks in eight minutes of play. Janai Raynor-Powell controlled the tempo on the floor with six points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win.



"I couldn't be more proud of our coaches, players and managers for coming together and getting this win. I also want to send a BIG THANK YOU to our alumni that showed Bulldog Tenacity in supporting us this weekend in Baltimore,"said Garvin.



South Carolina State improves to 8-15 overall, 4-4 in the MEAC and is currently in 4th place in league standings. Morgan State falls to 8-13 overall, 4-4 in the league.



Morgan State had three players in double-figures with Tiwian Kendley leading the way with 21 points. Martez Cameron added 11 and Phillip Carr finished with a double-double 10 points and 12 rebounds and two blocks.



South Carolina State returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Savannah, GA to take on the Tigers of Savannah State in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference doubleheader. Tip-off for the men is 6 p.m., immediately following the women's contest in a 4 p.m. start.