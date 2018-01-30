Man once named in Brittanee Drexel's disappearance to be sentenced on unrelated charges

A lawyer representing an unarmed teenager, who police say was shot and killed over a stolen car, is considering filing a civil suit.More >>
A jailhouse informant once linked Timothy Taylor to the 2009 disappearance of a New York teen who disappeared around Myrtle Beach. He was considered a possible suspect in the case, but never formally charged. Tuesday, he'll be sentenced on an unrelated 2011 armed robbery charge.More >>
Construction crews started early Monday morning milling several blocks of Spring Street, a process that has been months in the making.More >>
Investigators have charged three more people in connection to a murder at a Georgetown County park.More >>
Berkeley County deputies want the public's help in finding a man who they say robbed several businesses over the weekend.More >>
