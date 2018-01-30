Man once named in Brittanee Drexel's disappearance to be sentenced on unrelated charges

A jailhouse informant once linked Timothy Taylor to the 2009 disappearance of a New York teen who disappeared around Myrtle Beach. He was considered a possible suspect in the case, but never formally charged.

Tuesday, he'll be sentenced on an unrelated 2011 armed robbery charge. Earlier in January, a federal magistrate ruled Taylor must stay in jail prior to his sentencing.

Authorities say the 17-year old Brittanee Drexel supposedly was heading back to the motel where she was staying but never made it there during an April 2009 Spring Break trip. The FBI says they have evidence Drexel was held against her will in three places, Georgetown, McClellanville and North Charleston. Authorities announced in 2016 that they believe Drexel is now dead.

Groups have held several rallies within the past two weeks advocating for Taylor's innocence. The last came Monday morning in the form of a prayer rally outside the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

Taylor faces up to 20 years in prison in connection with the fast-food robbery.

