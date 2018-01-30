Berkeley Co. School Board considering raise for substitute teachers

Berkeley County substitute teachers may receive a little bump in their paycheck soon.

The Board of Education meeting Tuesday night will include discussion on a possible pay increase for substitutes. The move was approved by a committee two weeks ago and now goes before the full board for approval.

BCSD is looking to match the pay rates of Charleston County schools which approved a pay raise for substitutes in November 2017.

Charleston County School District substitutes will now make $86 to $256 per day, up from a range of $64 to $150 per day. A Berkeley County School Board presentation showed the pay disparity between Berkeley substitutes and Charleston substitutes can range from $20 to $40 per day for a non-certified teacher and up to $32 per day for a certified teacher.

